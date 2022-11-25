Daevin Hobbs – a four-star defensive end out of Robinson High School in Concord, North Carolina – announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday evening. Holding offers from 25-plus schools, Hobbs' strong relationship with the Vols played a pivotal role in his decision, which ultimately came down to Alabama , Georgia and Tennessee.

Already ranked as the No. 12 class by Rivals with 22 commits coming into Friday, Josh Heupel and his program have landed yet another big-name recruit.

Hobbs is the 12th four-star commit in the Vols' 2023 class – joining other top prospects such as offensive lineman Vysen Lang, defensive backs Jordan Matthews and Christian Conyer, linebacker Jalen Smith and tight end Ethan Davis. The group also includes five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

A 6-foot-5, 268-pound defender, Hobbs quickly becomes one of the Vols' top 2023 commits. His size, physicality and work ethic gives Tennessee a player that can get to Knoxville and make an immediate impact as an underclassmen.

According to Hobbs' stats through eight games on MaxPreps, he played at a high level for his Robinson team this past season. On the defensive side of the ball, Hobbs tallied 22 tackles with 10 tackles-for-loss and three sacks. He also excelled in the team's offense as a tight end – making 13 receptions for 283 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for five more scores.

In a September interview with VolReport, Hobbs said that Tennessee began to build a relationship with him early into his recruitment – and that's what led to him feeling at home on Rocky Top.

"I've talked to them forever," Hobbs said. "I think that my sophomore year or somewhere, I started talking to them. But they really picked up in early June."

After a long recruiting process, Hobbs is now finally set to suit up in the Orange and White when his college career begins.