2023 Vols commit Jack Luttrell dashes 68 yards for a fake punt touchdown
2023 Tennessee commit Jack Luttrell is one of the most exciting high school football players to watch in Georgia. Since moving to Colquitt County for his senior season, the three-star has showcased his electrifying and well-rounded skillset.
Luttrell's work on special teams in a top-10 matchup against Lee County, the No. 2 team in GHSA's Class 6A, helped lead his team to victory.
Lee County started the game on a strong note, scoring on their opening drive. Then, they captured more momentum by forcing Colquitt County to bring out the punt team in a fourth-and-long situation.
On the fourth down play, Luttrell lined up in the backfield, took the snap and ran a fake punt 69 yards to the end zone. Check out the play below:
After the game, Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun reflected on the Luttrell's big moment.
"We give Jack an option to run it or kick it, depending on how they played it," Calhoun said. "They rushed a number we could block. He made a few guys miss on his way to the touchdown. It was a great play."
Calhoun also spoke on Luttrell's early-season success, which has been well-documented.
"Jack is such an instinctive player. Really good athlete," Calhoun said. "(He) could start on offense for us. He's so good with the ball in his hands. He's a good safety for us with tons of football IQ and athletic ability."
Luttrell's play in multiple phases of the game led Colquitt County to a 48-27 win, improving the team's record to 4-0.
The Tennessee pledge is a highlight machine. He also went viral on social media for this hit in August:
Luttrell announced his decision to join the Volunteers in the summer of 2021. He was one of the first commits in the 2023 class and has helped Josh Heupel’s staff recruit exceptionally well in Georgia.
