2023 Tennessee commit Jack Luttrell is one of the most exciting high school football players to watch in Georgia. Since moving to Colquitt County for his senior season, the three-star has showcased his electrifying and well-rounded skillset.

Luttrell's work on special teams in a top-10 matchup against Lee County, the No. 2 team in GHSA's Class 6A, helped lead his team to victory.

Lee County started the game on a strong note, scoring on their opening drive. Then, they captured more momentum by forcing Colquitt County to bring out the punt team in a fourth-and-long situation.

On the fourth down play, Luttrell lined up in the backfield, took the snap and ran a fake punt 69 yards to the end zone. Check out the play below: