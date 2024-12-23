Rick Barnes on Cameron Carr: 'He just walked out'

"He just walked out," Barnes said in his press conference.

After the win over the Blue Raiders, Rick Barnes revealed his perspective on what transpired.

Just a few hours before Tennessee basketball hosted MTSU , it was revealed that sophomore guard Cameron Carr was departing from the program with the intention to enter the transfer portal.

Barnes was then asked if there's any advantage he could see for a player entering the portal midway through the season.

He elaborated on his thoughts.

"No, not really," Barnes said. "I think he probably just didn't understand the rule. I don't know that, but that is what I'd assume. We were obviously counting on him being a part of the team. Surprised his teammates. They were very disappointed. To be honest with you, there's nothing to really talk about. He made his decision, there's no reason. It's baffling to be quite honest with you."

This decision did not ultimately surprise Barnes.

"I'm not surprised," Barnes said. "It didn't surprise me. I actually made that comment to our coaches."

With J.P. Estrella out for the season and Bishop Boswell day-to-day and inactive against MTSU, this left just eight scholarship players available for the Vols' game.

Tennessee was still able to survive a slow start that featured a halftime deficit to win by 18 points.

Carr played in the opening four games of the season before suffering a hand injury that has held him out. His projected timetable to return was thought to be around the New Year.

In four games, Carr averaged 4.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. He was shooting 62.5% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers. He played an average of 10.3 minutes per appearance.

In his true freshman year, Carr appeared in 14 games. He averaged 1.6 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game in 4.3 minutes per outing.

Carr was a four-star recruit out of high school. He finished at Link Year in Branson, Missouri. He was rated as the No. 46 player in the country and the No. 8 shooting guard in the class.