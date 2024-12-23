WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler, more react to Tennessee's win over MTSU

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Where the Lady Vols are ranked after another successful week of out-of-conference play.
Another transfer portal exit for the Vols.
How many games and snaps every Tennessee player played and the PFF grade they got for it.
Everything you need to know about Tennessee’s in-state clash with MTSU on Monday night.
Tennessee’s secondary is down a player.
Where the Lady Vols are ranked after another successful week of out-of-conference play.
Another transfer portal exit for the Vols.
How many games and snaps every Tennessee player played and the PFF grade they got for it.