For Tennessee, Carson Gentle was one of the first recruits to pledge a commitment to the school in the 2024 class. Ahead of his junior season, the thee-star defensive end made the announcement. Now, his senior season is in the final stretch and he is backing up his commitment with excellent play for McCallie High School in Chattanooga. Following an impressive 49-10 home playoff victory over Vols 2025 target George MacIntyre and Brentwood Academy, the defensive end caught up with VolReport.

Gentle is used as a versatile weapon for the Blue Raiders while lining up at defensive end and linebacker during his high school career. He has settled down as a leader in that role this season resulting in the three-star being labeled as a TSSAA DII-AAA Mr. Football semifinalist. Through the first 10 games, Gentle had recorded stats of 58.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and four pass breakups on a defense allowing just under 20 points per game. "I mean, it is a great feeling, but I can only give props to my teammates," said Gentle. "They put me in a great position to make plays." When watching Gentle, he always seems to be at the right place at the right time. He says that's a key part of the McCallie defense that has helped push him to earn the Mr. Football semifinalist nod. "The mentality of our defense is to know your job, be there and fly to the ball," said Gentle. "When you watch our film, everyone is flying to the ball every play,"

While he has shined in the versatile role for one of the top teams in the state, Tennessee's coaching staff has a specific spot in mind to utilize Gentle. "The coaching staff at Tennessee envisions using me at strong-side defensive end," said Gentle. "I'll probably put on some weight when I get there." On that coaching staff, he has talked to two specific coaches the most. "My area recruiter is Willie Martinez and I talk to Rodney Garner the most, for sure," said Gentle. Garner has left a major impression on the in-state commit. "I mean, with Coach Garner, he's old school and he's going to tell you the truth and really make you work hard and that's really what I love about him," said Gentle. "He knows everything there is to know about the defensive line too. He's been in the game for a while." Along with his football career, Gentle also boasts an impressive resumé as a wrestler and will stay at McCallie to complete his senior season on that front. Gentle will be back in Knoxville as Tennessee takes on the defending national champions, Georgia, he told VolReport.

