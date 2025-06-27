WATCH: The moment Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier got drafted to the NBA

Here's the moment he found out where he was beginning his pro career.

The Vols' single-season 3-point leader was drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 37 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Lanier made an impact in just one season at Tennessee. He was a major piece in the Vols reaching the Elite Eight for the second-straight year and just the third time in school history.

Out of North Florida, he averaged 18 points on 43.1% shooting from the field. His 123 converted 3-pointers were a program-best, eclipsing the previous record held by Chris Lofton for more than 15 years.

Lanier scored 20 or more points in 15 games, including a 29-point outing in Tennessee NCAA Tournament First Round win over Wofford and 20 point against UCLA in the Round of 32.

Lanier was named All-SEC by the Associated Press and league coaches and the SEC Newcomer of the Year. He was listed on a number of All-America Teams, as well.

The Vols are have now had a player selected in the NBA draft for a fifth-straight season. Last year, Dalton Knecht was picked by the Lakers with the 17th pick of the draft.

The year prior, one-and-done forward Julian Phillips slipped just outside the first round, being picked 35th overall by the Bulls. In 2022, also a second-round one-and-done selection, Kennedy Chandler was taken by the Grizzlies 38th overall.

Tennessee had a pair of first-round selections in 2021. Keon Johnson went to the Clippers with the 21st pick and Jaden Springer went to the 76ers with 28th pick.

While the Vols did not have any draft selections in 2020, Rick Barnes helped produce draft picks of Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone in 2019. Those were the first draft picks out of Tennessee since Josh Richardson went in the second round of the 2015 draft.