The 2024 SEC Softball Tournament field is set. Fresh off winning the league’s regular season title for the second-straight year, No. 1 seed Tennessee will look to do the same in the conference tournament at Auburn’s Jane B. Moore Field later this week. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM The Lady Vols entered the final weekend of the regular season in reach of the SEC crown, needing a few wins against Kentucky and some help elsewhere in the league. Tennessee (40-9, 19-5 SEC) clinched a share of the championship with a come-from-behind win over the Wildcats on Friday. Texas A&M’s loss to Florida an hour later made the Lady Vols outright champions for the second time in as many seasons. Tennessee completed the sweep of Kentucky on Saturday, claiming their third SEC series sweep this season.

SEC Softball Tournament game times, TV information

Auburn will host the SEC Softball Tournament, which is set begin on Tuesday. As the top seed, Tennessee will get a two-game bye before playing Thursday night. The first nine games of the single-elimination tournament will air on SEC Network with the semifinals and championship game airing on ESPN2. The tournament opens with 12-seed Kentucky and 13-seed Ole Miss in Game 1 at 7 p.m. ET. Game 2 will feature 6-seed Mississippi State and 11-seed South Carolina at 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by 7-seed Georgia and 10-seed in Game 3 35 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2. The winner of Game 1 will face 5-seed Missouri in Game 4 at 5 p.m. with Game 4 between 8-seed LSU and 9-seed Alabama capping the second round 35 minutes later. Game 6 starts Thursday morning at 11 a.m. with 1-seed Tennessee going up against the winner of Game 2 with Game 7 between 4-seed Arkansas and the Game 3 winner following 35 minutes after. Game 8 between 2-seed Florida and the Game 4 winner begins at 5 p.m. and 3-seed Texas A&M will play the Game 5 winner in the late-game slot 35 minutes after the conclusion of Game 8. The semifinals are set for Friday at 4 p.m. with the winners of Game 6 and 7 playing first and the Game 8 and 9 winners following for a spot in the championship game on Saturday. The tournament championship final is slated for 5 p.m.

Lady Vols looking to sweep regular season and tournament titles