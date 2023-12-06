The DII-AAA Mr. Tennessee Football award was presented to Amari Jefferson — a four-star wide receiver that is taking his talents to Alabama.

However, Tennessee had a commit that finished runner up and could have easily won the award himself as the classification is loaded with talent.

2024 three-star McCallie (Tenn.) defensive lineman Carson Gentle was also in Nashville for the presentation and is worthy of a deeper look from the Vols' fan base.

Although Gentle did not take home the hardware, he is deserving of attention. The senior just finished the year with a DII-AAA state title as McCallie defeated their inner-city rival, Baylor just last week.

