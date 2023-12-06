2024 Vol commit, Carson Gentle, runner up for Mr. Tennessee Football
The DII-AAA Mr. Tennessee Football award was presented to Amari Jefferson — a four-star wide receiver that is taking his talents to Alabama.
However, Tennessee had a commit that finished runner up and could have easily won the award himself as the classification is loaded with talent.
2024 three-star McCallie (Tenn.) defensive lineman Carson Gentle was also in Nashville for the presentation and is worthy of a deeper look from the Vols' fan base.
Although Gentle did not take home the hardware, he is deserving of attention. The senior just finished the year with a DII-AAA state title as McCallie defeated their inner-city rival, Baylor just last week.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defender has been committed to Tennessee for over a year and has never wavered in his commitment status.
Although Gentle is not one of the higher-ranked names on the list, the young athlete is well deserving of some attention. Quietly, the McCallie standout has produced at a high-level year in and year out as a Blue Tornado. Those close to the area know all about this.
The DII-AAA Mr. Tennessee Football finalist is truly a Swiss army knife, if you will, as Gentle lines up in various positions when his team needs it and is very successful in the process.
VolReport has seen the longtime commit put his hands in the dirt as a traditional defensive end, stand up as a linebacker and play tight end in the backfield on offense.
The size and speed combination play a huge part into the productive versatility.
Gentle came into this season and played with what appeared to be a chip on his shoulder as he refused to be denied week in and week out all throughout the senior season.
Chattanooga Times Free Press reporter Stephen Hargis lists some impressive defensive stats for the award finalist.
