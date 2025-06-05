Tennessee football linebacker commit completely shuts down recruitment

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

In a post on his Twitter/X, he thanked the coaches who have reached out, but publicly stated he has no interest in looking anywhere but Knoxville.

Braylon Outlaw , the No. 24 player out of Alabama and No. 33 linebacker in the 2026 class, has announced he is locking down his recruitment.

Since committing to Tennessee on November 8, 2024, Outlaw has consistently made his way to campus.

This included visits for 865 Live on May 24 and Jan. 19 of 2025, as well as Dec. 14 of 2024. Prior to his commitment, he visited UT on Oct. 19, 2024, to see the Vols beat Alabama in Neyland Stadium.

He has also been visited at his high school by Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks on May 8 to check in on the commit. He has a visit scheduled from June 20-22 of this summer, too.

Outlaw picked the Vols over a long list of offers. This included Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oregon, South Carolina and West Virginia.

It's been the Rebels and Lane Kiffin who have reportedly been the most constant team in Outlaw's ear throughout the off-season. Josh Heupel and company have seemingly warned off the threat, though.

Including Outlaw, UT currently owns commitments from eight players in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 18 class in the country.

The Vols' top asset is five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. He is the No. 1 signal caller in the class and No. 2 overall player.

While he isn't a five-star just yet, Tyreek King also has the chance to join Brandon in the club. The slot receiver out of Knoxville Catholic is the top player at his position and No. 29 player in the class.

Other four-star commits in the boat include tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and the most recent addition, edge rusher Zach Groves.

Committed three-star recruits include Outlaw, edge rusher CJ Edwards and wide receiver Tyran Evans.