Tennessee baseball lands another pitcher out of Kennesaw State

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Rhudy will be entering his junior year after two seasons with Kennesaw State.

The Vols landed pitcher Bo Rhudy out of Kennesaw State on Thursday. He is the second Owl in as many years to commit to the Vols after Tanner Franklin joined UT last off-season.

Tennessee baseball is continuing its impressive reload for the 2026 season while the 2025 campaign marches on.

This past season, Rhudy threw in 21 games with one start. Over the course of 37 innings, he notched a 3.16 ERA, 2-0 record and five saves.

In 144 batters faced, they hit just .212 off of him with four home runs.

As a true freshman, Rhudy had an ERA of 2.78 in 19 appearances and 35.2 innings pitched. He posted a 4-1 record and six saves while starting two games.

That year, opponents hit .190 off of him in 146 tries. He allowed five home runs.

Due to this terrific freshman season, he earned All-Atlantic Sun First Team, Atlantic Sun All-Freshman Team and Atlantic Sun All-Tournament Team honors.

He is from Chickamauga, Georgia where he played for Gordon Lee High School. He was a three-time All-State selection and the Walker County Pitcher of the Year as a senior.

Tennessee has now brought in three players out of the portal, all of which pitchers. This includes Rhudy, MIT hurler Mason Estrada and UNC Asheville pitcher Clay Edmondson.

The Vols also own a pair of junior college commits, but both are threats to be drafted and begin their professional careers before making it to Knoxville. This includes Niaga pitcher Matt Barr and Walters State slugger Tyler Myatt.