2026 4-star LB Brayden Rouse visits Tennessee football for 865 Live

Tennessee football isn't able to hold official practices, but that hasn't stopped some of its players from working out.
For the second time this week, Tennessee softball has dipped into the transfer portal to pick up an elite player.
2026 4-star OT Kamari Blair was in Knoxville for 865 Live.
Lady Vols basketball legendary forward Candace Parker is seeing her jersey enter the rafters.
Tennessee baseball and Tony Vitello have worked more magic in the transfer portal.
Tennessee football isn't able to hold official practices, but that hasn't stopped some of its players from working out.
For the second time this week, Tennessee softball has dipped into the transfer portal to pick up an elite player.
2026 4-star OT Kamari Blair was in Knoxville for 865 Live.