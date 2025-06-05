DB transfer that previously visited Tennessee football picks CUSA school

Tennessee football is missing out on a defensive back it previously offered and hosted for a visit in the spring transfer portal window.
Al-Ma'hi Ali, a defensive back out of Charlotte, has announced his decision to head to the CUSA to play for Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers went 8-6 in 2024 with a Boca Raton Bowl loss to James Madison.
Ali picked up his UT offer on May 13 after a visit to Knoxville.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Ali is coming off his second season at Charlotte. This past year, Ali produced 51 tackles, seven passes defended, a forced fumble and two interceptions.
Heading into the year, he was a Preseason All-Conference First-Team selection by College Football Network.
In 2023, his first year with the 49ers, Ali played in six games and recorded three starts. he recorded 22 tackles, two pass breakups and forced a fumble against Rice.
Prior to his time at Charlotte, he spent one season at Saint Francis. He played in 10 games there while posting 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack.
Ali comes out of St. Frances in Baltimore, Maryland. This is the same school as current Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq attended, although they are separated by four years.
Ali also attended Martin Luther King High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
He was a two-star recruit and considered an athlete in the 2020 class. After being listed at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds as a recruit, he was listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds on Charlotte's roster.
Tennessee has already landed one defensive back in the spring portal cycle. The Vols picked up Colton Hood from Colorado who will provide impressive depth at corner. He also has played at Auburn.
Tennessee lost defensive backs John Slaughter III (Colorado), Christian Charles (Virginia) and Jakobe Thomas (Miami) this spring. Ali lists himself as able to play nickel, corner and safety, making him a versatile piece.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.