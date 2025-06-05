DB transfer that previously visited Tennessee football picks CUSA school

Sep 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Christian Hamilton (7) with the ball as Charlotte 49ers defensive back Al-Ma'hi Ali (0) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. (Photo by Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

Tennessee football is missing out on a defensive back it previously offered and hosted for a visit in the spring transfer portal window. Al-Ma'hi Ali, a defensive back out of Charlotte, has announced his decision to head to the CUSA to play for Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers went 8-6 in 2024 with a Boca Raton Bowl loss to James Madison. Ali picked up his UT offer on May 13 after a visit to Knoxville. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Ali is coming off his second season at Charlotte. This past year, Ali produced 51 tackles, seven passes defended, a forced fumble and two interceptions. Heading into the year, he was a Preseason All-Conference First-Team selection by College Football Network. In 2023, his first year with the 49ers, Ali played in six games and recorded three starts. he recorded 22 tackles, two pass breakups and forced a fumble against Rice. Prior to his time at Charlotte, he spent one season at Saint Francis. He played in 10 games there while posting 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack.