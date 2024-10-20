Advertisement

Published Oct 20, 2024
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson commits to Tennessee
Noah Taylor  •  VolReport
Tennessee’s triumph of Alabama Saturday wasn’t the only win the Vols had over the weekend.

A big recruiting weekend yielded one commitment on Sunday with 2026 four-star offensive lineman Brandon Anderson (Kennesaw, Georgia) pledging to Tennessee.

Anderson made the announcement via X (formerly Twitter) Sunday morning.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Anderson picked Tennessee over Alabama, Auburn and in-state Georgia Tech, among others.

Anderson had initially planned to announce his commitment in December, but after back-to-back visits to Knoxville where he saw the Vols beat Florida and Alabama in consecutive weeks, he made his decision early.

Anderson, who the third commitment in Tennessee’s 2026 class, is rated as the No. 43 prospect in Georgia and the No. 32 at his position.

The Vols have the No. 9 ranked class nationally in the Rivals team rankings, and the fifth-ranked class in the SEC for the 2026 cycle.

He joins five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon and four-star tight end Carson Sneed as commits in the class.

Tennessee is in good standing with many other top recruits as it looks to build off of impressive recruiting classes in the Josh Heupel era.

