The list of visitors at Tennessee for the Vols' 41-20 win over South Carolina was filled with blue-chip recruits. It was one of the first chances for a lot of these underclassmen to experience Neyland Stadium at night on a game day in the fall. That was the case for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class, Faizon Brandon. The Grimsley (N.C.) standout enjoyed the experience saying 'it was fun.' TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

As Josh Heupel began his rebuild of Tennessee, a quarterback from Greensboro, North Carolina led the way. That quarterback, Hendon Hooker, returned to Knoxville to take in the South Carolina game in person. While at the game, he was able to talk to recruits on the sidelines in the pre-game. One of those recruits was Brandon — a fellow Greensboro native and quarterback. "The talk with Hendon was him pretty much checking up on me and seeing how everything was going," said Brandon. "He told me he is coming out to one of my games."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gcm9tIG9uZSBibHVlLWNoaXAgR3JlZW5zYm9ybyBxdWFydGVyYmFj ayB0byBhbm90aGVyPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mYWl6 b25fYnJhbmRvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZmFpem9uX2JyYW5k b248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGVuaG9vazI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGhlbmhvb2syPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vQVBqOWZyMnh3ZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FQajlm cjJ4d2Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2hheW5lIFBpY2tlcmluZyAoQHNoYXlu ZXBfbWVkaWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2hheW5l cF9tZWRpYS9zdGF0dXMvMTcwODMzNDk3ODY3MTUxNDAzMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==