2026 QB target Faizon Brandon connects with Hendon Hooker on game day visit
The list of visitors at Tennessee for the Vols' 41-20 win over South Carolina was filled with blue-chip recruits.
It was one of the first chances for a lot of these underclassmen to experience Neyland Stadium at night on a game day in the fall. That was the case for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class, Faizon Brandon.
The Grimsley (N.C.) standout enjoyed the experience saying 'it was fun.'
As Josh Heupel began his rebuild of Tennessee, a quarterback from Greensboro, North Carolina led the way. That quarterback, Hendon Hooker, returned to Knoxville to take in the South Carolina game in person. While at the game, he was able to talk to recruits on the sidelines in the pre-game.
One of those recruits was Brandon — a fellow Greensboro native and quarterback.
"The talk with Hendon was him pretty much checking up on me and seeing how everything was going," said Brandon. "He told me he is coming out to one of my games."
In addition to earning his offer at a Tennessee camp in June and this visit, he has plans to return to Knoxville a couple more times this season.
"I will be back to Tennessee for the Texas A&M and Georgia games," he told VolReport.
While early, Brandon has stood out as one of the premier quarterbacks of the 2026 class. As he is beginning to work through the recruitment process, Tennessee is establishing itself as a significant factor.
