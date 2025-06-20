Tennessee football to host No. 3 LB, top-100 recruit for official visit

The Marietta, Georgia, prospect ranks as the No. 83 overall player, No. 12 recruit out of Georgia and No. 3 linebacker in the 2026 class.

This includes Brayden Rouse , a four-star linebacker, who has been a priority for the Vols.

It's another important weekend for Tennessee football as it hosts some of its top targets on official visits.

Rouse is making his rounds of official visits across the country before making a decision, likely in July.

This past weekend, he checked out Texas. He's also heard from Michigan, Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama.

In late May, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman predicted that Tennessee would ultimately land the commitment, though. He noted the Longhorns as the team making up the most ground, but was confident the Vols would earn the pledge.

This makes the late trip for an official visit to see Tennessee even more important. It could help seal the deal heading into Rouse's crunch time for his decision.

It will be far from the first time Rouse has made the visit to Knoxville, too. He was most recently in town for the popular 865 Live event UT hosts and before that, for the Orange & White spring game.

He also took a visit in January of this year and a pair of game day visits last fall. He's also been visited by Tennessee defensive coaches Tim Banks, William Inge and Levorn 'Chop' Harbin.

"It was great being back at Tennessee and being able to see all the new guys compete in practice and at the game," Rouse previously told Rivals. "I was impressed on how efficient their practice was and it was good to hang out the linebackers and just see if I could fit in that group. It was great to come back to Tennessee and continue to build the relationships that I’ve already built. The Vols are definitely one of the schools at the top of my list. The visit went great and how I feel about them still is the same."

The Vols currently hold just nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 33 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.