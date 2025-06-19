Tennessee basketball reportedly has first opponent set for 2025-26 season

Dec 22, 2014; Knoxville, TN, USA; Mercer Bears guard Phillip Leonard (1) brings the ball up court against Tennessee Volunteers guard Ian Chiles (5) during the game at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee won 64 to 54. (Photo by Randy Sartin-Imagn Images)

Tennessee basketball appears to have its 2025-26 season-opening opponent set. According to a report from Jon Rothstein, the Vols will face Mercer on Nov. 3, 2025, to get the season underway. UT is 4-4 all-time in the series with the Bears, but have won three consecutive games of the set. The most recent matchup was an 84-60 win during November of 2017 in Knoxville. The Vols also won 64-54 at home in 2014 and 83-63 in the prior season's NCAA Tournament. Tennessee's other win came at home in 1993. Mercer has wins in 1913, 1921, 1924 and 2013. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Who is joining Tennessee

Tennessee has signed a trio of transfers. Maryland guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie joins as an in-state prospect. He is projected to start at point guard. He also played at Belmont. EvanMiya ranked him as the biggest get in the cycle for UT. The Vols also bring in Vanderbilt forward Jaylen Carey. He previously spent time at JMU, as well. He will have the chance to earn the starting power forward spot. The final signee was Amaree Abram out of Louisiana Tech. He also spent time at Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. He will compete for the starting shooting guard position to compliment Gillespie in the backcourt. Tennessee also has five freshmen signed to join. The headliner is five-star Nate Ament. As the No. 4 recruit in the class, he is likely going to start right away as the team's small forward despite his height being listed as 6-foot-9. The Vols also bring in four-star wing Amari Evans. He is known for his defense and is a prototypical Rick Barnes player. At forward, Tennessee signed three-star DeWayne Brown II out of Hoover, Alabama. The Vols also have a signing from unranked point guard Troy Henderson out of Virginia who played alongside Ament during AAU ball. Most recently, Clarence Massamba picked the Vols out of France. He is unranked but has pro-ball experience.

Who is leaving the Vols

While there are no impactful transfers leaving the Vols, they are losing a lot of their production from a year ago. This starts with two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Zakai Zeigler. The Tennessee point guard had an illustrious four years in Knoxville but is now out of eligibility. He started in all the games he played in this past season while missing one due to injury. Also leaving is Jerry West Award winner and the single-season 3-point king, Chaz Lanier. He transferred in from North Florida for his final season of eligibility and started every game of the season. Jahami Mashack is also out of eligibility. The Field of 68 National Defensive Player of the Year played all four seasons with the Vols. He started every game last season. The final starter not eligibile to return is Igor Milicic Jr. He transferred in from Charlotte after spending two years there and one at Virginia. He started in every game he appeared in but missed one due to illness. Six-man Jordan Gainey also can't return. He was the first spark off the bench but did start the game Zeigler was unable to play in. He began his career at USC Upstate but played his final two in Knoxville. Darlinstone Dubar is the final member unable to return. He was a piece off the bench that was called on during the NCAA Tournament. He played at Iowa State and Hofstra before his final season was spent with Tennessee.

Who returns from the Elite Eight run