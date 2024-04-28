Following his appearance in the 2024 UA Next Camp in Nashville, he spoke to VolReport about this moment, being peer recruited and more.

The 2026 defensive back out of Ensworth in Nashville was waiting on this offer after years of watching the Vols.

In early April, in-state three-star safety Justin Hopkins got the news that Tennessee football was extending him an offer.

Hopkins is very familiar with Tennessee's football program. As a mid-Tennessee native, he grew up a Vols fan and has made many trips to campus.

Now that he's a sought-after recruit, he's made additional trips to Neyland Stadium. This time, it's to see if Knoxville will be his next home and to build a relationship with Josh Heupel and the rest of the coaching staff.

"I've been a Vols fan since I was four or five years old," said Hopkins. "I've been up on campus so many times. I've built a relationship with the coaching staff so for them to throw the offer and to just believe in me feels amazing."

It was Heupel himself who ultimately extended the safety his offer on April 6. He's also been in touch with defensive backs coach Willie Martinez throughout the process.

It isn't just the coaching staff after him, though. There has been a sort of pipeline from Ensworth to Tennessee with multiple current players on the Vols roster.

This has extended to the 2025 class where Ethan Utley, Hopkins' current teammate, announced his commitment to join Tennessee. Since then, Utley has been consistently in Hopkins' ear about joining him in Knoxville.

"Ethan, we go to school together, so any time I see him in the hall he's, 'Go Vols, go Vols, go Vols,'" said Hopkins. "It was like all last week after I got my offer, he was like, 'Why not Tennessee?' That's really the question right now."

'Why not Tennessee' seems to be the sentiment for a lot of recruits looking at the opportunity of joining the Vols. As Hopkins weighs his options that includes offers from Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Ole Miss, Purdue and Vanderbilt among others, he was back in Knoxville for the annual Orange and White Game.

While there, he used the chance to envision himself within Tennessee's defense and to see his former Ensworth teammates that are now on the Vols.

"Getting to see them, and getting to see some of the guys I play 7-on-7 with, some of my older homies from back at Ensworth, William Wright, Andre Turrentine, Boo Carter, Marcus Goree," said Hopkins. "Just getting to see them and envision myself being up there playing in their defense, it was amazing."

As Hopkins prepares for his senior year, he's looking to see an advanced role. In years past, he wasn't getting as many snaps as he desired due to the talent ahead of him.

Now, he's the upperclassman talent that will look to carry one of the state's best defenses. With a new coaching staff, even more weight is put on his shoulders.

"We've got a new staff coming in so it's going to be a new playbook," said Hopkins. "At this point in my high school career, I'm ready to just get on the field and start making plays. I had to play a lot behind Mason Curtis, Jaren Sensabaugh, Zaidyn (Moore), so I'm ready to just start taking over the DB room."

This off-season, he is working to prepare for this increased role. Part of this preparation was his participance in the recent UA Next Camp.

With some of the country's best players in attendance, he welcomed that competition.

"I felt good," said Hopkins. "Just like I said to you earlier, probably my first time for me being around that high-level talent. Being able to showcase my talent in front of some of the best players in the world felt amazing."