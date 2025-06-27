COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee football lands 4-star LB out of Virginia

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He is the No. 6 player out of Virginia and No. 31 linebacker in the class.

Tennessee football has landed its first commitment of the week in what could prove to be an avalanche for the Vols.

Golston took an official visit to Tennessee the first week of June.

He picked the Vols over Georgia, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

The Vols currently hold 10 commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 35 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda, edge rusher Zach Groves and now Golston.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and safety KJ McClain. Unranked athlete Luke Thompsonjoined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.