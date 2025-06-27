College football personality gives Neyland Stadium proper due after snub

"To have Tennessee outside the top 10 of toughest places to play in college football is evidence of drug use," Pate said on his show. "Not only is Tennessee top 10, Neyland Stadium is the toughest place to play in college football. Don't start with me, you can go argue with this wall over here. I've been there for the best of it. This right here is not footage that we ripped from a network, that is straight from the iJosh (his phone). I shot this myself. I've been there, I've been a part of it. Deafening.

"And also, there is the psychological factor of the fact that Rocky Top is the most annoying sound in the world to anyone who is not a Tennessee fan. You practice with it all week, blaring it on the loud speakers and everyone is drilling it into your head, 'You gotta go beat Tennessee or this is what you're going to hear.' And it's great if you beat them and shut them up, but if you don't, do you know what it's like to be trailing Tennessee? Tennessee takes the lead on you in the fourth quarter and they're just blaring Rocky Top. You got a 100+ thousand people singing it at the top of their lungs. Psychologically, it does something to you, cause you convinced yourself all week, 'We ain't letting that happen.' And then it starts to happen.

"I've never been in an avalanche before, but I imagine Tennessee taking the lead on you in the fourth quarter and Rocky Top blaring during one of the nine-minute commercial breaks you're going to take depending on the network, that's what an avalanche of orange feels like. Bill Martin (Tennessee football SID), avalanche of orange, get the marketing ready, get the promotion machine ready. Not only do I have them top 10, not only do I have them top 5, I got Tennessee as the No. 1 toughest place to play in college football."