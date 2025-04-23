4-star DE Tyson Bacon decommits from Tennessee football

Tennessee football has suffered a setback on the recruiting trail as four-star defensive end Tyson Bacon has decommitted from the Vols.

He had been committed to Tennessee since Oct. 21, 2024. A young player for the class with attractive size and athleticism, he has become a quick-riser on the trail, moving up to the No. 57 player nationally on Rivals, as well as adding interest from nearly everyone in the country.

"After careful consideration, I want to open back up my recruiting," Bacon wrote. "I want to make sure I'm making the best decision for my future."

