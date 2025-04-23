4-star DE Tyson Bacon decommits from Tennessee football

Tennessee football has suffered a setback on the recruiting trail as four-star defensive end Tyson Bacon has decommitted from the Vols.
He had been committed to Tennessee since Oct. 21, 2024. A young player for the class with attractive size and athleticism, he has become a quick-riser on the trail, moving up to the No. 57 player nationally on Rivals, as well as adding interest from nearly everyone in the country.
"After careful consideration, I want to open back up my recruiting," Bacon wrote. "I want to make sure I'm making the best decision for my future."
As he has continued witness his stock rise, Tennessee has recruited him as if he were uncommitted.
Bacon updated VolReport going into the spring visit season that he talked with the coaching staff a good amount throughout every week.
"I'm always on the phone with Coach Chop (Levorn Harbin)," Bacon said. "We are always on FaceTime with Coach (Tim) Banks hopping in. I talk to Coach (Rodney) Garner a lot and with Coach (Josh Heupel), that's my guy. We're all talking every week."
Now he will take a step back and reevaluate his decision with practically the entire country's programs on his line.
This leaves seven players committed to the Vols for the 2026 cycle. The class ranks as the 16th-best in the country with plenty of time to build it back to within the top 10.
Tennessee already has a five-star committed in the class, as well. This comes in Faizon Brandon, the top quarterback and No. 2 overall player.
Slot receiver Tyreek King is also knocking on the door of a five-star rating and is committed to Tennessee. He is out of Knoxville.
Other four-stars include tight end Carson Sneed and offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda. Three-stars in the class are linebacker Braylon Outlaw, edge CJ Edwards and wide receiver Tyran Evans.
