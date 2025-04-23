COMMIT ALERT: Lady Vols land 6-foot-5 SEC transfer Jersey Wolfenbarger

Tennessee has brought in Jersey Wolfenbarger with three years of SEC experience. She played the previous season at LSU after playing the first two years of her career at Arkansas .

Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols have addressed another position of need out of the transfer portal.

While Wolfenbarger has plenty of guard skills, at 6-foot-5, she brings height the Lady Vols needed to add to the roster. This is their second addition of a player 6-foot-4 or taller out of the portal alongside the recent signing of Janiah Barker from UCLA.

Tennessee also has signed SMU guard Nya Robertson.

This past season at LSU, Wolfenbarger played in 37 games while making nine starts. In 13.2 minutes per game, she averaged 4.6 points on 63% shooting from the field. She did not attempt a 3-point shot but did take occasional threes in her pair of seasons at Arkansas.

Wolfenbarger also contributed 3.4 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Prior to transferring to LSU ahead of the 2024-25 season, Wolfenbarger sat out a year. Just before the 2023-24 season began with Arkansas, she decided to sit out the season with the intention to transfer after the campaign.

In the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, she played with the Razorbacks. As a true freshman, she played in 30 games and started 23. She averaged a career-high 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

As a result, she was named to the 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team. In the following sophomore season, she averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. She played in 35 games with three starts.

Out of high school, Wolfenbarger was the No. 7 overall recruit and No. 1 wing player in the 2021 class according to ESPNW at the time of her signing.

She was a McDonald's All American and Arkansas’ Gatorade Player of the year in 2020 out of Northside High School. She won two state titles during her four year high school career and hit a buzzer beater to win the 2019 6A State Championship. She was one of five finalists for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Player of the Year Award.