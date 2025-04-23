UT repeats as football, men's and women's basketball attendance leader

Tennessee was one of six programs to top the million fans mark at its home games last year across the three sports. Joining UT and Michigan over the mark were Ohio State , LSU , South Carolina and Texas .

A total of 1,234,843 spectators attended the Vols' and Lady Vols' 41 regular season home games across the three sports. This was good for 99,000 more than second place Michigan .

Tennessee has repeated as the combined attendance leader across football and men's and women's basketball for the 2024-25 year.

"We say this regularly, and the numbers clearly confirm it: Knoxville is undeniably America's College Sports City," said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White. "The tremendous support from our fan base is extraordinary and we are immensely grateful for the powerful home-field advantage they provide to our student-athletes, coaches, and staff on Rocky Top."

On average across the three sports, Tennessee hosted an average of 30,118 fans. This was the only school to reach over a 30,000 average.

UT got impressive attendance across the three sports, as well. Tennessee was the only school in the country to rank inside the top 15 for total or average attendance in all three sports. UT managed to finish in the top six in each category, too.

For football, Neyland Stadium holds a capacity of 101,915 after renovations. For seven home games, the Vols brought in a total of 713,405 fans to games. Each game Tennessee hosted was a sellout in the 2024 season.

For basketball, both the Vols and Lady Vols inside Food City Center. The arena holds a capacity of 21,678 fans.

In men's basketball, a total of 340,436 fans showed up to 17 home games. This was the third most in the country. This made for an average of 20,026 per game. Eight of the highest 18 attended games in the regular season were in Knoxville. This included two of the top four.

In women's basketball, the Lady Vols had the fourth-best total attendance with 181,002 fans attending its 17 games. The average crowd of 10,647 ranked fifth.