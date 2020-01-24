News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 17:54:14 -0600') }} football Edit

5-star RB Zach Evans, host of 2021s headline big visit weekend on Rocky Top

Jesse Simonton • VolQuest
Senior Writer
@JesseReSimonton

Tennessee will host 5-star tailback Zach Evans on an official visit this weekend, as the Vols entered the mix for the former Georgia signee just last week.

Evans headlines a big visitor weekend on Rocky Top, with Palmetto State wideout Ger-Cari Caldwell also taking an official visit to Tennessee while a host of underclassmen will arrive on campus Saturday for the team's second Junior Day this month.

Here's a rundown of some of the prospects expected to be in town...

OFFICIAL VISITORS

JUNIOR DAY VISITORS

