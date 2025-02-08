Prolific shooting headlines Vols' road rout of Oklahoma

The Vols held a commanding edge on the boards, out-rebounding Oklahoma, 35-21 and out-scoring the Sooners, 36-20 in the paint.

Oklahoma never threatened after an 11-2 run put the Vols ahead for good in the first half. The Sooners shot just 32.1% and suffered through several long scoring droughts despite Tennessee turning the ball over 19 times.

Chaz Lanier scored 21 points and Zakai Zeigler had 17. Tennessee shot 60.4% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range.

The shooting eventually cooled off, but it hardly mattered. The game was never particularly close outside of the first few minutes.

The Vols (20-4, 7-4 SEC) have had their struggles on the road this season, but didn't give the Sooners (16-7, 3-7) much of a chance to get their crowd into it. Going 5-of-5 from the perimeter in the first 10 minutes will do that.

Those woes seem so long ago. Shooting helped the No. 4 Vols beat Florida and Missouri and it traveled with them to Norman where Tennessee put on another offensive clinic to down Oklahoma , 70-52.

It would have been hard to convince anyone at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday that this Tennessee team once struggled to hit shots.

Sam Godwin was standing alone under the basket, inches away from extending Oklahoma's lead to five as part of a strong start for the Sooners.

The shot rolled off the rim and into the hands of Igor Milicic Jr., who took the ball back the other way. Felix Okpara ended the possession in a score and opened the way for a Tennessee run that put the Vols in front after five-straight field goals.

And so it began.

Oklahoma was hitting its shots too, but a scoring drought that last nearly three minutes and a 6-0 Tennessee run pushed the Vols' lead to 19-12 with 12 minutes to go in the first half.

The Sooners answered on a Jeremiah Fears steal and score only to be answered by back-to-back scoring possessions from Chaz Lanier to put Tennessee up 10 at 24-14 and force Oklahoma into a timeout with 11:05 to go.

Glenn Taylor Jr. scored out of the break to trim the Sooners' deficit, but they continued to have no answers for the Vols' perimeter shooting. Lanier laced two more threes and Darlinstone Dubar added another to stretch Tennessee's advantage to 33-19.

Lanier eventually did miss a 3-pointer. Lanier uncorked a shot from the top of the arc that bounced high off the iron, but Okpara was there to clean it up, bringing it back down for a dunk a 38-19 lead.

Oklahoma ended a scoreless stretch that went for more than four minutes, but again Tennessee clapped right back off of a Zakai Zeigler three to put the Vols up 20 with inside of four minutes left.

If a dagger could be driven in in the first half, Milicic provided it. On a textbook possession kept alive by offensive rebounds, Milicic buried a deep 3-pointer that he was fouled on. The ensuing free throw extended the Vols' lead to 45-23 at halftime.

The Sooners had a better start to the second half compared to how the first ended, but Tennessee built on its big lead. Zeigler pick-pocketed Duke Miles and scored in transition off of his third steal to go ahead by 19 a couple of minutes into the half.

The Vols' perimeter shooting cooled off out of the intermission, but they were finding other ways to dominate. Cade Phillips paid off a Zeigler lob pass with a contested dunk, then swatted a shot on the defensive end with Tennessee up 20.

It took the Vols nearly seven minutes to tally their first 3-pointer of the half, a shot knocked down by Zeigler with 13:05 remaining, but at that point it was just Tennessee asserting its dominance with a 57-36 lead amid another Oklahoma scoring drought that had last for six minutes.



Lanier reached the 20-point threshold for the ninth time this season on a backcut to the basket on an assist from Zeigler--his ninth to put him on the cups of a double-double with nine minutes still left.

A 9-0 run from Tennessee that went up against another lengthy stretch without any points from Oklahoma and was headlined by a Zeigler three, Jahmai Mashack's first score and an Okpara dunk only emphasized the Vols' rout, putting them up 28 and leading to a futile Sooners timeout with 5:28 left.