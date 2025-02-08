No. 4 Tennessee vs. Oklahoma: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee’s run of games against ranked teams ended in triumph. Now the Vols are going back for four of their next five games.

That trek begins at Oklahoma on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman (Noon ET, ESPN) in a game where Tennessee (19-4, 6-4 SEC) will try and keep the momentum it built off of back-to-back top 15 wins over Florida and Missouri while also trying to avoid the road woes that have plagued the Vols at times in league play.

Tennessee, which trounced the then-No. 5 Gators by 20 without Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic Jr., put on its most impressive offensive display of the season with both players back in the lineup in an 85-81 triumph of the Tigers on Wednesday.

Long scoreless stretches have hurt the Vols in road games this season where they've lost three of four games, but the Sooners (16-6, 3-6) are giving up more than 71 points per game and allowing teams to shoot 43.2% from the field.

Oklahoma vacationed in the major polls for a time, but its SEC debut has been rocky. Once one of three unbeaten teams (Tennessee and Florida were the others) before the calendar flipped to January, the Sooners started their league slate with four-straight losses.

Wins over South Carolina, Arkansas and a 30-point drubbing of Vanderbilt were highlights, but a 98-70 loss at No. 1 Auburn last week has Oklahoma limping into its bout with the Vols.

But the Sooners will still offer up challenges for Tennessee's nation-best defense. Oklahoma ranks third among SEC teams in field goal and three-point percentage, and freshman guard Jeremiah Fears averages 15.9 points per game as part of a starting rotation that features three double-figure scorers.

