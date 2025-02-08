No. 4 Tennessee vs. Oklahoma: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee’s run of games against ranked teams ended in triumph. Now the Vols are going back for four of their next five games.
That trek begins at Oklahoma on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman (Noon ET, ESPN) in a game where Tennessee (19-4, 6-4 SEC) will try and keep the momentum it built off of back-to-back top 15 wins over Florida and Missouri while also trying to avoid the road woes that have plagued the Vols at times in league play.
Tennessee, which trounced the then-No. 5 Gators by 20 without Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic Jr., put on its most impressive offensive display of the season with both players back in the lineup in an 85-81 triumph of the Tigers on Wednesday.
Long scoreless stretches have hurt the Vols in road games this season where they've lost three of four games, but the Sooners (16-6, 3-6) are giving up more than 71 points per game and allowing teams to shoot 43.2% from the field.
Oklahoma vacationed in the major polls for a time, but its SEC debut has been rocky. Once one of three unbeaten teams (Tennessee and Florida were the others) before the calendar flipped to January, the Sooners started their league slate with four-straight losses.
Wins over South Carolina, Arkansas and a 30-point drubbing of Vanderbilt were highlights, but a 98-70 loss at No. 1 Auburn last week has Oklahoma limping into its bout with the Vols.
But the Sooners will still offer up challenges for Tennessee's nation-best defense. Oklahoma ranks third among SEC teams in field goal and three-point percentage, and freshman guard Jeremiah Fears averages 15.9 points per game as part of a starting rotation that features three double-figure scorers.
Here is everything you need to know about the match up.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 4 Tennessee (19-4, 6-4 SEC) at Oklahoma (16-6, 3-6)
When: Saturday, Feb. 8 | Noon ET
Where: Lloyd Noble Center | Norman, Oklahoma
TV: ESPN (Kevin Brown, play-by-play; Jon Crispin, analyst)
Radio: Vol Network (Bob Kesling, play-by-play; Steve Hamer, analyst)
Series: Second meeting all-time (Tennessee leads, 1-0)
Line: Tennessee, -5.5
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 70, Oklahoma 67
PROJECTED LINEUPS
NUMBERS EDGE
POINTS PER GAME
Oklahoma 79.7
Tennessee 75.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
Oklahoma 48.3%
Tennessee 44.6%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE
Oklahoma 37.6%
Tennessee 34.0%
ASSISTS
Tennessee 15.9
Oklahoma 14.5
REBOUNDS
Tennessee 38.6
Oklahoma 32.4
BLOCKS
Tennessee 5.3
Oklahoma 2.7
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee is the No. 1 team in defensive efficiency, limiting opponents to 86.9 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom. Oklahoma, meanwhile boasts one of the most productive offenses in college basketball, ranking 15th by the same metric.
-- Tennessee and Oklahoma are meeting for the first time as SEC foes and just the second-time ever. The Vols and Sooners last played in the Volunteer Classic on Dec. 13, 1968. Tennessee won that match up, 55-49.
-- Tennessee is averaging 38.6 rebounds per game--good for sixth among SEC teams. The Vols out-rebounded Missouri, 38-30 in their most recent outing. Oklahoma is last in the league in rebounding at 32.4.
-- Oklahoma will be the first team that is not ranked in either of the major polls that Tennessee has faced in six games. The Sooners were ranked as high as No. 12 in the AP poll during their 13-0 start in non-conference play, and are the 11th-straight team that the Vols have played that have been ranked at some point this season.
-- Though Tennessee and Oklahoma haven't played in 57 years, the two teams will share some familiarity when they tip-off on Saturday. Sooners' fourth-year head coach Porter Moser previously held the same title at Loyola Chicago. He was the Ramblers' coach when they ended the Vols' season in the Second Round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament during their run to the Final Four.
-- Oklahoma, which finished 20-12 in its final season in the Big 12 in 2023-24, was picked to finished No. 15 in the SEC preseason poll. The Sooners are led by 6-foot-7 forward Jalon Moore, who leads the team in scoring and is tied for second in the SEC at 17.9 points per game. He has scored 20 or more points in four conference games.
