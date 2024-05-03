After game one was postponed due to weather on Thursday, Tennessee baseball and Florida met for a doubleheader beginning on Friday afternoon.

The No. 3 Vols took the first game of the day 5-2 with the second match set to begin 45 minutes after the final pitch.

With only two runs allowed, it was pitching that helped Tennessee (38-8, 16-6 SEC) down the Gators (23-22, 9-13).

Getting the ball to start the game was Chris Stamos. He went three full frames while allowing two runs on three hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

In relief, AJ Causey entered. He went five full innings while giving up no runs. This came on four hits and seven strikeouts.

Then, it was Kirby Connell who closed things out to get the final three outs.

Tennessee got its offensive production from RBIs by Billy Amick, Dylan Dreiling (two), Dean Curley and Reese Chapman. The SEC's team leader in home runs got its runs by keeping the ball in the park, though, with no home runs hit.