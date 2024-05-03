AJ Causey shoves to help Vols down Florida in first game of doubleheader
After game one was postponed due to weather on Thursday, Tennessee baseball and Florida met for a doubleheader beginning on Friday afternoon.
The No. 3 Vols took the first game of the day 5-2 with the second match set to begin 45 minutes after the final pitch.
With only two runs allowed, it was pitching that helped Tennessee (38-8, 16-6 SEC) down the Gators (23-22, 9-13).
Getting the ball to start the game was Chris Stamos. He went three full frames while allowing two runs on three hits, one walk and four strikeouts.
In relief, AJ Causey entered. He went five full innings while giving up no runs. This came on four hits and seven strikeouts.
Then, it was Kirby Connell who closed things out to get the final three outs.
Tennessee got its offensive production from RBIs by Billy Amick, Dylan Dreiling (two), Dean Curley and Reese Chapman. The SEC's team leader in home runs got its runs by keeping the ball in the park, though, with no home runs hit.
STARTING LINEUPS
Tennessee:
1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3. Billy Amick (R) - 3B
4. Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF
5. Hunter Ensley (R) - CF
6. Dean Curley (R) - SS
7. Reese Chapman (L) - RF
8. Bradke Lohry (R) - DH
9. Cal Stark (R) - C
LHP - Chris Stamos
Florida:
1. Ty Evans (R) - RF
2. Jac Caglianone (L) - 1B
3. Colby Shelton (L) - SS
4. Luke Heyman (R) - C
5. Tyler Shelnut (R) - 3B
6. Cade Kurland (R) - 2B
7. Hayden Yost (L) - LF
8. Brody Donay (R) - DH
9. Michael Robertson (L) - CF
RHP - Brandon Neely
HOW IT HAPPENED
Tennessee struck first in the second inning. After consecutive singles, Curley hit one of his own to score a runner. Then, Hunter Ensley swiped home after Curley forced a throw to second. Ensley avoided a tag at home and the call on the field stood.
This gave the Vols a 2-0 lead early in the game. However, Florida clapped back with a two-out home run by Brody Donay. After two, the game was knotted up.
Tennessee broke the stalemate again in the third. After back-to-back singles by Christian Moore and Blake Burke, Amick doubled to left to push across Moore. However, Burke was thrown out. Dreiling also singled to score Amick from second which gave the Vols a 4-2 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Stamos' day was finished after a lead-off single. This made room for Causey. He worked through the remainder of the inning unscathed, though.
With bats dying down on both sides, Causey shoved. He kept Florida from earning a hit for 3.2 innings before a bloop single dropped in right. He got out of the frame with no issue, though.
Tennessee got a run of insurance in the eighth. With the bases loaded and one out, Chapman lined out to center which scored Amick from third. This gave the Vols a 5-2 lead.
In the bottom of the eighth, Florida put two runners on with no outs. However, a strikeout and double-play got Causey out of the jam with no runs allowed.
The ninth inning featured another Dreiling RBI with two outs. Causey would stay in the game but was pulled for Connell after allowing two runners and earning no outs.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1) Ensley avoids the tag
2) Causey uses arm-side run to sit down Caglianone
3) Amick flashes leather
UP NEXT
Tennessee and Florida will square off for game two 45 minutes after the completion of game one.
Tomorrow, the Vols will play the final game of the series at 6:30 p.m. ET. Each game airs on SEC Network+.
Tennessee will then play Queens in the midweek match on Tuesday before traveling to Nashville to face Vanderbilt.
