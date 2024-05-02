The window to enter the transfer portal has closed and Tennessee's basketball programs have a clearer view on next season's roster. ESPN has now updated its bracketology at this point in the off-season. Here's where the Vols and Lady Vols stand in the March Madness projections. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Vols: 4-seed (West)

The Vols come in as a 4-seed in the West Region a season after claiming a 2-seed in the Midwest. Tennessee would open the NCAA Tournament against 13-seed Vermont. It would then face 5-seed Marquette or 12-seed Princeton. These games would be played in Providence, Rhode Island. If the Vols survive the opening weekend and make it to the Sweet 16 for a third-straight year, they would have their hands full in the third round. Tennessee would likely face 1-seed UConn who has won back-to-back National Championships. 8-seed Nebraska and 9-seed Texas Tech would have a chance to upset, though. Other top seeds in the path to the program's first Final Four would be 2-seed Gonzaga, 3-seed Baylor, 6-seed Florida and 7-seed UCLA. The Vols are one of 10 SEC teams projected to make the field and ties them with Texas for the third highest seed.

SEC Teams in ESPN's MBB Bracketology Team Seed Region Alabama 2 Midwest Auburn 3 South Tennessee 4 West Texas 4 East Texas A&M 5 South Florida 6 West Ole Miss 7 East Kentucky 8 Midwest Mississippi State 9 East Arkansas 10 South

Lady Vols: First Team Out

ESPN does not have the Lady Vols cracking the NCAA Tournament field. This would be the first time ever that Tennessee did not participate in the event. In this bracketology, the Lady Vols are the first team projected to not make it. They sit just ahead of Minnesota, Florida and Belmont. In front of them as the final four to make it are Miami, George Mason, Clemson and Texas A&M. There are 11 of the 16 teams in the SEC projected to make the field but ESPN's bracketology has Tennessee on the outside looking in.