As conference tournaments wrap up around college baseball, there hasn’t been much change for Tennessee in NCAA Tournament projections.

As of Sunday morning, the Vols have been slated for the Terre Haute, Indiana regional in the D1Baseball Field of 64 projections since being bounced from the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama last Tuesday.

According to that projection, Tennessee would join host and 1-seed Indiana State, 3-seed Indiana and 4-seed Ball State in the regional.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is Monday at noon ET on ESPN2.

Tennessee sits at 38-19 overall and despite an early exit from the SEC Tournament, the Vols finished the regular season with 16 wins in their last 19 games.

Tennessee entered the postseason with the possibility of earning a top 16 national seed and hosting a regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, but a 3-0 loss to Texas A&M in Hoover likely relegated the Vols as a 2-seed elsewhere.

Tennessee was an impressive 33-5 at home this season but struggled on the road, going 4-12 and winning just one conference series away from Knoxville.

The Vols are currently ranked No. 20 in RPI.