VolQuest - Austin Pope to return to Tennessee

Senior tight end Austin Pope is returning to Tennessee according to sources. After two back surgeries caused him to miss this past season, the Sevier County native entered the transfer portal last month.

After interest came from Missouri, Illinois, Northwestern and others, sources tell Volquest that Pope decided to come back and play his final year of eligibility with the Vols.

Not counting the two surgeries that he went through this past summer, Pope has had additional surgeries during his Tennessee career which have hampered his ability to stay healthy.

Veteran tight end who is a dominant run blocker has played in 33 games during his career, recording 14 starts. He was an instrumental part of Tennessee’s success in the run game during the 2019 season.

Pope has caught seven passes for 85 yards during his career.