Former Tennessee football WR commit Tyran Evans chooses ACC program

He was committed to the Vols from Jan. 5 to June 18 of 2025.

Tyran Evans , a three-star out of North Carolina, is now committed to Miami .

A former Tennessee football wide receiver commit has committed to another program.

"After a lot of prayer and thought, I've decided to decommit from the University of Tennessee," Evans wrote in his decommitment announcement.

"Thank you to Coach Heupel, Coach Kelsey Pope, Coach Joey Halzle, and the entire Vol staff for believing in me. I appreciate everything you've done for me and my family."

Back in November of 2024, Evans caught up with VolReport to give his thoughts on Tennessee. This was just a couple months prior to his initial commitment to UT.

This was just after he picked up his Vols offer on November 5.

"It was a great phone call with the coaches,” Evans said. “They let me know I had an offer."

The staff at Tennessee saw the upside of Evans' playmaking ability, leading to the recruitment and eventual commitment.

Evans got his high school career started at Charlotte Chambers before moving over to Hough. He notched 36 catches for 980 yards and 14 touchdowns over the course of 13 games played this past season

"The staff at Tennessee likes that I'm explosive and productive," Evans said.

The Vols currently hold just nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 38 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and safety KJ McClain. Unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.