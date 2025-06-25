Former Lady Vols basketball guard Jewel Spear signs overseas contract

The team competes in Basketligan dam and has won seven league titles since 2014.

After two seasons with Tennessee , Spear has signed a deal with Luleå Basket, a club in Sweden.

"I’m truly blessed to have the opportunity to play for Luleå – an organization that believes in me and has a strong history of winning and developing players into even better pros," Spear said in a statement. "I’m excited to experience the culture, grow as a player and person, and go win games and championships with my teammates and coaches. I can’t wait to meet the community and get to work. Let’s make it a special year!"

She will play for Robin Sandberg, the head coach of the program.

"Jewel comes from a similar culture and philosophy where you play with a lot of aggression defensively, and a little more ball movement offensively," Sandberg said in a Google translated statement. "A very good shooter who can also be aggressive and has played in a few different roles during her college career. I believe very much in this signing and that Jewel will be a big part in us reaching our goals next season."

Spear is coming off her final collegiate season where she played for Kim Caldwell. That year, she played in 32 games and started in 25 while dealing with some injury. She averaged 12.5 points per game on 40.9% shooting from the field and 37.9% on 3-pointers.

She also averaged 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while earning a spot in the Women's College All-Star Game.

Her first year in Knoxville was under Kellie Harper. Spear posted 13.1 points per game on 42.9% shooting from the field and 37.3% shooting from range. She also earned 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per night.

Prior to her time in Knoxville, Spear played three seasons at Wake Forest. With the Demon Deacons, she was a All-ACC First and Second-Team member while grabbing two spots on the ACC All-Tournament Team.