Billy Amick return headlines Vols win over LSU
Billy Amick homered on the first pitch he had seen in 19 days and gave Tennessee a lead it never relinquished against LSU on Friday.
Amick, who missed the previous eight games with after having his appendix removed, made his presence known in his first at-bat in the first inning and paved the way for the No. 4 Vols to claim Game 1 of the series, 6-3 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
At the plate, Amick was the headliner for Tennessee (28-6, 8-5 SEC) with three RBIs. Dylan Dreiling drove in two runs, including on a solo home run while Christian Moore and Blake Burke each recorded two hits.
LSU (22-13, 3-10) had few answer for the Vols' pitching staff. Left-hander Chris Stamos impressed in his first league start, tossing three strikeouts while allowing just two hits and a run in 2.2 innings. Right-handed reliever A.J. Causey punched out seven and held the Tigers scoreless in the next 4.2 innings.
STARTING LINEUPS
Tennessee
1. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3. Billy Amick (R) - 3B
4. Kavares Tears (L) - RF
5. Dylan Dreiling (L) - LF
6. Dean Curley (R) - SS
7. Dalton Bargo (L) - DH
8. Hunter Ensley (R) - CF
9. Cal Stark (R) - C
LHP Chris Stamos
LSU
1. Jared Jones (R) - 1B
2. Tommy White (L) -3B
3. Ashton Larson (L) - RF
4. Mac Bingham (R) - LF
5. Josh Pearson (L) - 2B
6. Hayden Travinski (R) - DH
7. Brady Neal (L) - C
8. Michael Braswell (R) - SS
9. Paxton Kling (R) - CF
LHP Gage Jump
HOW IT HAPPENED
Tommy White doubled off the wall in right field to get into scoring position with one out in the top half of the first, but LSU came up empty after a lineout to Moore at second turned into a double play to end the frame.
With one out and a runner on first in the bottom frame, Amick made his triumphant return, sending the first pitch he saw to the porches in left to score two runs and put Tennessee ahead 2-0.
The Tigers threatened in the third with a Michael Braswell III double to shallow left and a walk to post runners on the corners with two outs. Causey entered out of the bullpen but gave up an RBI single up the middle to get LSU on the board. He prevented further damage though, tossing a strikeout to escape a bases-loaded jam.
The Vols answered with a bases-loaded walk drawn by Kavares Tears and scored by Moore to extend the lead to 3-1 but a play at the plate completed a double play for the Tigers and ended the inning.
Amick tallied his third RBI on a fielder's choice that scored Moore from second and stretched the Tennessee lead to 4-1 in the fifth. Amick scored later in the frame after LSU catcher Brady Neal's throw to get him out at third sailed wide and Dreiling homered into the bullpen down the right field line to put the Vols ahead 6-1.
LSU loaded the bases again with one out in the eighth, leading to Kirby Connell replacing Causey on the mound. Connell struck out the first batter he faced and a pop up to center got Tennessee out of the inning unscathed.
Facing a similar situation in the ninth with the bases loaded, White grounded to third but Amick was unable to glove it, allowing a run to score. A wild pitch brought another across, but Connell closed the door with back-to-back strikeouts.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1. Billy Amick homers on first pitch he faces to give Tennessee lead
2. A.J. Causey gets out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout.
3. Dylan Dreiling solo home run to extend lead in the fifth
WATCH
UP NEXT
Tennessee is in position to win its fourth-straight SEC series. LSU is still looking to win its first series in conference play and will have to take the next two to make that happen.
First pitch between the Vols and Tigers in Game 2 on Saturday is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
The series will conclude with Game 3 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
