Chaos in conference championships across college football on Saturday has altered the bowl picture for several teams, including Tennessee.

The Vols seemed locked into a spot in the Gator Bowl against North Carolina over the last two weeks, but Alabama's win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and Florida State's ACC Championship victory against Louisville to remain undefeated puts their destination in flux.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

It seems almost assured that Tennessee (8-4) will play in Florida, but where the College Football Playoff rankings end up on Sunday will determine where.

Alabama and Texas, two 1-loss teams vying for the third and fourth spots in the College Football Playoff, both made their case with big wins in their respective conference title games but Florida State—without its top two quarterbacks—is an unbeaten Power Five conference champion, which has never been left out of the playoff since its inception in 2014.

Missouri and Ole Miss, ranked No. 9 and No. 11 in the latest CFP Top 25, respectively are up for New Year's Six Bowl bids but if Alabama is left out, it could significantly change the pecking order.

Here is a look at the latest bowl projections ahead of Sunday's selection show, which will air on ESPN at noon ET.