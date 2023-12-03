Bowl Check-in: Where Tennessee stands ahead of selection Sunday
Chaos in conference championships across college football on Saturday has altered the bowl picture for several teams, including Tennessee.
The Vols seemed locked into a spot in the Gator Bowl against North Carolina over the last two weeks, but Alabama's win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and Florida State's ACC Championship victory against Louisville to remain undefeated puts their destination in flux.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
It seems almost assured that Tennessee (8-4) will play in Florida, but where the College Football Playoff rankings end up on Sunday will determine where.
Alabama and Texas, two 1-loss teams vying for the third and fourth spots in the College Football Playoff, both made their case with big wins in their respective conference title games but Florida State—without its top two quarterbacks—is an unbeaten Power Five conference champion, which has never been left out of the playoff since its inception in 2014.
Missouri and Ole Miss, ranked No. 9 and No. 11 in the latest CFP Top 25, respectively are up for New Year's Six Bowl bids but if Alabama is left out, it could significantly change the pecking order.
Here is a look at the latest bowl projections ahead of Sunday's selection show, which will air on ESPN at noon ET.
ReliaQuest Bowl
Date: Jan. 1, 2024 | Noon ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida
Affiliations: Big Ten vs. SEC
Projector: Action Network, Athlon Sports
THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Tennessee football 2023 season recap
This one started trending over night by a couple of outlets. Both Action Network and Athlon Sports have Tennessee playing against Wisconsin in Tampa on New Year's Day. For this to happen, though the SEC would need a combined four teams to reach either the Playoff or New Year's Six Bowls to move the Vols up. As of Sunday morning, it seems to be between Tennessee and LSU vs. a Big Ten team. The Tigers are 9-3 and ranked ahead of the Vols in the CFP rankings. There was some projections that had the SEC facing off against Notre Dame, but if a Big Ten team doesn't make the Orange Bowl, the Fighting Irish will have to play elsewhere.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Date: Dec. 29 | 2 p.m. ET
Location: TIAA Bank Field | Jacksonville, Florida
Affiliations: ACC vs. SEC
Projector: CBS Sports, The Athletic, USA TODAY Sports, ESPN
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Defining moments from Tennessee's 2023 season
Tennessee ending up in Jacksonville is still a popular pick. A number of projectors have the Vols playing three ACC teams and possibly Notre Dame at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. CBS Sports and The Athletic project NC State as Tennessee's opponent while ESPN's Connor Bulgaria pits it against North Carolina. USA TODAY Sports has the Fighting Irish back in the Gator Bowl where their season finished a year ago. Mark Schlabach of ESPN features Tennessee and ACC runner up Louisville. It will be interesting to see how it plays out considering the Vols are scheduled to play NC State in week 2 of the 2024 season in Charlotte. If the SEC has three teams either make the Playoff or a New Year's Six, then the Gator Bowl is likely assured.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––