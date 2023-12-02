Tennessee's eight-win regular season garnered mixed reviews.

Coming off an 11-2 campaign which included wins over LSU, Florida and Alabama that put the Vols back in the national conversation before ending the season by beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl provided Josh Heupel's program expectations last offseason.

After losing a number of key pieces from an offense that paced college football in nearly every statistical category, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman to the NFL Draft, Tennessee was expected to take a step back.

The ceiling was 10 wins with a floor of eight and the realistic expectation of somewhere in the middle at 9-3.

Tennessee won nearly every game it was supposed to, but a loss to Florida in week 3 haunted its resume the rest of the season. The Vols came up short against Alabama after leading at halftime and looked pedestrian in late-season defeats vs. Missouri and Georgia.

It's impossible to look at the Vols' final record and not mention the plethora of injuries that began in fall camp and persisted through the final game. Tennessee had a near constant shuffle on the offensive line and at wide receiver midway through the season.

The linebacking corps lost transfer Keenan Pili after the opener, which forced sophomore Elijah Herring and freshmen Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander to take on much bigger roles than what was expected. The secondary wasn't immune, either after losing Kamal Hadden who was in the middle of his most productive season with the Vols.

Still, there is an argument that Tennessee underperformed on both sides of the ball, which were at least part of the reason the Vols fell short of expectations.

For better or worse, here are the moments that defined Tennessee's season.