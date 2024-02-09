Bracketology update: Vols, Lady Vols hold same seeds
We're already over a week into the final full month of the regular season.
For both men's and women's basketball, the NCAA Tournament is becoming a clearer pitcure.
Here's where both Tennessee programs stand in ESPN's latest bracketologies.
Vols: 2-seed (West)
Tennessee has flirted with a 1-seed, but remains as a 2-seed in the latest bracketology from Joe Lunardi.
The Vols would open the tournament against 15-seed Troy in Charlotte. If they can avoid and upset they would face the winner of 7-seed Texas Tech and 10-seed Butler.
If Tennessee is able to make back-to-back Sweet 16s, it would travel to Los Angeles to face likely 3-seed Wisconsin, 6-seed BYU or 11-seed Ole Miss.
Other top seeds in the West are 1-seed Arizona, 4-seed Baylor and 5-seed Creighton.
The SEC is represented by nine teams — the second most in the country.
|Team
|Seed
|Region
|
Tennessee
|
2
|
West
|
Alabama
|
3
|
South
|
Auburn
|
3
|
Midwest
|
South Carolina
|
5
|
East
|
Kentucky
|
6
|
East
|
Florida
|
10
|
Midwest
|
Texas A&M
|
10
|
East
|
Mississippi State
|
10 (play-in)
|
South
|
Ole Miss
|
11
|
West
Lady Vols: 11-seed (Portland 3)
Despite a loss to Alabama, the Lady Vols are still in the field and the final team with a bye. Last week, they were projected to compete in a play-in match but have moved up from that spot.
Tennessee's first game in Charlie Creme's projection is against 6-seed Creighton. Then, the winner would play either 3-seed Louisville or 14-seed UAB. The opening games would all be played at Louisville.
If the Lady Vols are able to make a third-straight Sweet 16, they would likely face either 2-seed Texas, 7-seed Mississippi State or 10-seed Nebraska. The other top seeds in the region that could be on Tennessee's path to a Final Four are 1-seed Stanford, 4-seed Indiana and 5-seed Syracuse.
The Lady Vols have nine teams in the field — tied with the ACC for most in the country.
|Team
|Seed
|Region
|
South Carolina
|
1
|
Albany 1
|
LSU
|
3
|
Portland 4
|
Mississippi State
|
7
|
Portland 3
|
Ole Miss
|
8
|
Portland 4
|
Alabama
|
10
|
Albany 1
|
Texas A&M
|
10
|
Albany 2
|
Tennessee
|
11
|
Portland 3
|
Auburn
|
11 (play-in)
|
Albany 2
|
Vanderbilt
|
11 (play-in)
|
Albany 1
