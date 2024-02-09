We're already over a week into the final full month of the regular season. For both men's and women's basketball, the NCAA Tournament is becoming a clearer pitcure. Here's where both Tennessee programs stand in ESPN's latest bracketologies. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Vols: 2-seed (West)

Tennessee has flirted with a 1-seed, but remains as a 2-seed in the latest bracketology from Joe Lunardi. The Vols would open the tournament against 15-seed Troy in Charlotte. If they can avoid and upset they would face the winner of 7-seed Texas Tech and 10-seed Butler. If Tennessee is able to make back-to-back Sweet 16s, it would travel to Los Angeles to face likely 3-seed Wisconsin, 6-seed BYU or 11-seed Ole Miss. Other top seeds in the West are 1-seed Arizona, 4-seed Baylor and 5-seed Creighton. The SEC is represented by nine teams — the second most in the country.

SEC Teams Projected in the Men's NCAA Tournament Field Team Seed Region Tennessee 2 West Alabama 3 South Auburn 3 Midwest South Carolina 5 East Kentucky 6 East Florida 10 Midwest Texas A&M 10 East Mississippi State 10 (play-in) South Ole Miss 11 West

Lady Vols: 11-seed (Portland 3)

Despite a loss to Alabama, the Lady Vols are still in the field and the final team with a bye. Last week, they were projected to compete in a play-in match but have moved up from that spot. Tennessee's first game in Charlie Creme's projection is against 6-seed Creighton. Then, the winner would play either 3-seed Louisville or 14-seed UAB. The opening games would all be played at Louisville. If the Lady Vols are able to make a third-straight Sweet 16, they would likely face either 2-seed Texas, 7-seed Mississippi State or 10-seed Nebraska. The other top seeds in the region that could be on Tennessee's path to a Final Four are 1-seed Stanford, 4-seed Indiana and 5-seed Syracuse. The Lady Vols have nine teams in the field — tied with the ACC for most in the country.