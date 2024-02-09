Advertisement
Bracketology update: Vols, Lady Vols hold same seeds

Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) and Dalton Knecht (3) talk as they take to the floor to start the NCAA college basketball game against LSU on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) and Dalton Knecht (3) talk as they take to the floor to start the NCAA college basketball game against LSU on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
We're already over a week into the final full month of the regular season.

For both men's and women's basketball, the NCAA Tournament is becoming a clearer pitcure.

Here's where both Tennessee programs stand in ESPN's latest bracketologies.

Vols: 2-seed (West)

Tennessee has flirted with a 1-seed, but remains as a 2-seed in the latest bracketology from Joe Lunardi.

The Vols would open the tournament against 15-seed Troy in Charlotte. If they can avoid and upset they would face the winner of 7-seed Texas Tech and 10-seed Butler.

If Tennessee is able to make back-to-back Sweet 16s, it would travel to Los Angeles to face likely 3-seed Wisconsin, 6-seed BYU or 11-seed Ole Miss.

Other top seeds in the West are 1-seed Arizona, 4-seed Baylor and 5-seed Creighton.

The SEC is represented by nine teams — the second most in the country.

SEC Teams Projected in the Men's NCAA Tournament Field
Team Seed Region

Tennessee

2

West

Alabama

3

South

Auburn

3

Midwest

South Carolina

5

East

Kentucky

6

East

Florida

10

Midwest

Texas A&M

10

East

Mississippi State

10 (play-in)

South

Ole Miss

11

West

Lady Vols: 11-seed (Portland 3)

Despite a loss to Alabama, the Lady Vols are still in the field and the final team with a bye. Last week, they were projected to compete in a play-in match but have moved up from that spot.

Tennessee's first game in Charlie Creme's projection is against 6-seed Creighton. Then, the winner would play either 3-seed Louisville or 14-seed UAB. The opening games would all be played at Louisville.

If the Lady Vols are able to make a third-straight Sweet 16, they would likely face either 2-seed Texas, 7-seed Mississippi State or 10-seed Nebraska. The other top seeds in the region that could be on Tennessee's path to a Final Four are 1-seed Stanford, 4-seed Indiana and 5-seed Syracuse.

The Lady Vols have nine teams in the field — tied with the ACC for most in the country.

SEC Teams Projected in the Women's NCAA Tournament Field
Team Seed Region

South Carolina

1

Albany 1

LSU

3

Portland 4

Mississippi State

7

Portland 3

Ole Miss

8

Portland 4

Alabama

10

Albany 1

Texas A&M

10

Albany 2

Tennessee

11

Portland 3

Auburn

11 (play-in)

Albany 2

Vanderbilt

11 (play-in)

Albany 1

