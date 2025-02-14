Bracketology: Where Vols, Lady Vols hoops sits in March Madness projections

Tennessee guard Jewel Spear (0) smiles after scoring a three-point basket during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Thursday, February 13, 2025. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The march to March continues with both Tennessee men's and women's basketball in great spots to make the NCAA Tournament field. As SEC winds down, the seeding for the Vols and Lady Vols is also becoming clearer. Here's where the programs sit in the latest edition of ESPN's bracketology. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Vols: 2-seed (East)

After moving back up to the 1-seed line, Tennessee's loss at Kentucky on Tuesday has bumped the Vols back down to a 2-seed in ESPN's projection. Tennessee is slotted in the East region where it would begin its run in Cleveland. The Vols' first opponent is projected to be 15-seed Towson. If Tennessee can take care of business, it would then face the winner between 7-seed Louisville (who the Vols beat handily on the road at the beginning of the season) and 10-seed West Virginia. A third-straight Sweet 16 birth would send Tennessee to Newark. Likely opponents in that round are 3-seed Arizona, 6-seed Maryland and 11-seed Texas (who the Vols beat on the road in SEC play). Other top seeds in the region on the path to a Final Four are 1-seed Duke, 4-seed Michigan and 5-seed Ole Miss. Tennessee is one of 14 SEC teams in the field. That means just two teams from the conference (South Carolina and LSU) are not projected to make the tournament.

Lady Vols: 4-seed (Region 2 Birmingham)