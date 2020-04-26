Tennessee has been solidly positioned for Alabama pass-rusher Dylan Brooks for several months. They have been after him the hardest and in turn he made multiple trips to Knoxville over the last several months. All that culminated with Brooks committing to Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

“Tennessee tells me they need a pass rusher and they said they like the way I play," Brooks told Volquest last month. "hey think I can play early."

Defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton played a big role in landing Brooks. In Felton's case, he arrived back in march and the young and fast rising assistant has shown an ability to relate to the players he recruits. Brooks really has a good bond with the staff that is 'recruiting me the hardest.'

“The Tennessee coaching staff does a really nice job of churning out NFL talent. A lot of these coaches have been responsible for guys who are playing in the league right now. That definitely excites me.”



The Big Orange’s 2019 season turnaround also gives reason of optimism to Brooks. Following his two visits to Rocky Top, the Vols were sitting with a 1-4 record and had been outscored 81-44 in games he attended. Then things started to click and the Vols rolled off 7 of 8 to finish 8-5 in Jeremy Pruitt's second year at the helm.

“They really look like a top-25 team that just got off to a slow start. Coach [Jeremy] Pruitt has really turned things around,” Brooks said earlier this year. “I was watching the linebackers a lot and really liked the way they play. They play downhill and fast.

“Plus, seeing Henry To’o To’o play out there as a true freshman – that was pretty cool.”