Tennessee baseball could face first early-season test vs. Samford

Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) throws a pitch at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee's first-ever national title run ended with Aaron Combs' signature smile and a strikeout at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, but it may have started in Nashville. In a no-stakes scrimmage against Samford at First Horizon Park in fall 2023, there was a moment where the Vols looked less like the team that would shrug off a Texas A&M push in the ninth inning of the biggest game in program history eight months later and more like a team that had more questions than answers. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM "That was probably the most contentious moment we had as a group last year," Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. "We were blessed beyond belief last year. So there were very few times there were blow ups or having to correct behavior, but our guys needed to play better in order to beat a team like that." Five games into its defense of that College World Series crown, No. 4 Tennessee (4-0) will meet Samford (3-1) again, this time for a three game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium that will count this weekend.

The Bulldogs could be the first challenger that the Vols, who won their first four games by scoring a combined 75 runs while allowing just six in 21 innings, flashing a lineup that is already on pace for records shattered a year ago. Samford, which opened the season with a series sweep of Valparaiso before losing to Jacksonville State in the midweek, was picked second in the Southern Conference preseason poll. After splitting games against Tennessee in that fall scrimmage, the Bulldogs finished 36-22 overall and 14-22 in the SoCon with a win over No. 10 and CWS bound Kentucky the highlight of their resume. It is a program that has given plenty of SEC teams fits over the last couple of years and the transfer portal era has shown it is recruiting league-caliber players. "They’re good at recruiting players that maybe are overlooked a little bit," Vitello said. "It’s a great school and a great area. There’s good ball down there, and then clearly they develop players, and we’ve seen that firsthand."