Sophomore running back Trey Coleman has left the Tennessee football program.

Coleman did not play against West Virginia on Saturday and was not at practice during the open media portion on Monday.

The Monroe, Lousiana native played in four games last year with zero starts. He made his first collegiate appearance on September 9th in the home opener against Indiana State, where he rushed for nine yards on four attempts and caught one pass for three yards.

Coleman was a member of Tennessee's 2017 recruiting class. The 3-star from West Monroe High had a impressive career for the Rebels, rushing for 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

The 5-foot-11, 214-pound tailback had slipped down Tennessee's depth chart under the new staff, falling behind fellow sophomores Ty Chandler and Tim Jordan, as well as Michigan State grad transfer Madre London and true freshman Jeremy Banks.