Everything Tennessee basketball's Chaz Lanier said after being drafted

Afterward, he met with the media for the first time with his new team, the Detroit Pistons.

On getting drafted by the Pistons

"Oh man, when I got the call, it was amazing. I spoke to Trajan Langdon from Detroit. And, I mean, it was just a surreal feeling. I’m just super excited."

On how it feels to officially be in the NBA

"I mean, it’s a crazy feeling. This is the thing that you work so hard for the moment you put put so much hard work into to get to. So it’s just a blessing."

On how much interaction he had with Detroit during the pre-NBA Draft process

"I had a decent bit of interaction with Detroit. I was pulled in for a workout. I crushed the workout. We had a good group of guys and great communication and they’re a great, great organization. I had a lot of fun when I was out there."

On how his year at Tennessee helped him get drafted

"Yeah, my previous year at Tennessee really helped me get ready for the next level in a numerous amount of ways, especially on defense. And on the offensive side, being able to play faster and just do everything a step faster."

On his message to Pistons fans

"Just get ready. Get ready. It’s going to be an exciting season and we’re going to get after and we’re going to win."

On how he sums up his basketball journey at this point

"My journey has been a long journey, a little bit unorthodox to get here. God has blessed me immensely and I’m just super excited to be here. This is a surreal feeling on draft day to hear my name being called. But I mean, it’s been a whole lot of hard work to get up until this point and I’m just super excited."

On experiencing his NBA Draft night with family and friends

"Being able to share this night with my family and friends means the world to me. These are the people who have poured into me. This is my support team. So every everybody who’s been here with me is family and I’m continuing and looking forward to build with them."

On what he has to say to Tennessee fans

"Vol Nation, I love you. Thank you for changing my life and pouring into me. Knoxville is my home forever now and I love you all."