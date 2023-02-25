In the first game of Tennessee's series vs. Dayton, Chase Dollander dominated. The junior threw 5.2 innings while giving up two runs and striking out 12 batters.

However, on Saturday, Chase Burns got the ball and refused to be outdone in the Vols' (5-2) 4-1 win.

The sophomore tossed 6.1 innings while being virtually unhittable. In his 83 pitches of work, Burns gave up just two knocks and a single run while striking out a career-high 12 opponents in an effort that was credited with the win.

His lone allowed run wasn't fully his fault either. He was responsible for the runner but the Flyers took advantage of a throw to second on a steal attempt that scored the runner on third.

Tennessee would need all of this help on the mound. Unlike the team's previous match, the Vols struggled to move runs across the plate. By the time Burns left the game, Tennessee had scored just four times and would never earn a run, again.

After a night of explosive offense from multiple players, no Vol was able to find sustained success at the plate on Saturday. Not a single player in the lineup managed to earn multiple hits with all five of the team's knocks coming from different players.

Leading the way in the batters' box during the slow day were Christian Moore, Griffin Merritt and Austen Jaslove. Moore made his impact with a run and two RBI on a single and sacrifice fly. Merritt opened the game with an RBI double in the first frame and Jaslove followed it in the second inning with one of his own.

With the bats not getting the job done, Tennessee called upon Seth Halvorsen to close out the game. In his 2.2 innings pitched, he picked up where Burns left off.

Halvorsen would finish with no allowed hits as he sat down all eight batters he faced. He also tossed three strikeouts. This effort was rewarded with Tennessee's first recorded save of the year.

Next, the Vols will attempt to earn a sweep over Dayton in the final game of the series. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.