Tennessee football has landed another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, this time coming from interior offensive lineman Antoni Ogumoro. He is the first commit along the offensive line in this cycle for Josh Heupel, Glen Elarbee and company as they beat out Oklahoma for the talented recruit. He gives the Vols their 10th commitment of the class heading into the season of official visits.

While the tackles might have garnered the majority of the attention, offensive line coach Glen Elarbee has helped insert Tennessee into the race with a group of priority interior offensive line targets. As the staff looked for options in this cycle along the interior, Ogumoro became a player who quickly rose to the top of the board. Now, he gives Tennessee its first commitment along the offensive line in the 2025 class. As the staff looks to rebuild another core up front, it is important to bring in another strong class in the trenches to pair with the 2024 class to build up the future of the position. Ogumoro is a strong start at helping bolster the interior as a big, athletic option at guard. That athleticism has shown up in a variety of ways in his high school career. On the football field, he shows a knack for getting to the second level to create running lanes for his offense. In addition to that, he has been a part of the basketball and track teams for his school. He also comes from an athletic family, as his father was a notable basketball player and his mother was a notable volleyball player.

