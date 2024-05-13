TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Lady Vols basketball has made another splash in the transfer portal.

Whitehorn just completed her sophomore campaign with the Tigers. She averaged 12.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season on 46.4% shooting from the field and 27.5% on 3-pointers.

She also added 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Her career-high in scoring was 26 points against Boston College in March of 2024, as well.



This came in 31 appearances and 29 starts.

As a freshman, Whitehorn averaged 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. This came on 35 games played and 33 starts. She was ultimately named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Whitehorn was the No. 15 overall recruits out of high school in the 2022 class. She was the No. 2 guard and top player from the state of Michigan. This was the highest recruit the Tigers had ever landed.

She participated in the 2022 McDonald's All-American Game and was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Michigan.

She attended Detroit Edison Public Academy for her prep career. This is the same school former Lady Vols forward Rickea Jackson attended who was just selected fourth overall in the WNBA Draft.

Whitehorn is now one of four transfers to choose Tennessee. She joins Samara Spencer, Lazaria Spearman and Alyssa Latham. Karoline Striplin is the only departure.