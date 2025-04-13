COMMIT ALERT: Lady Vols pick up All-ACC transfer Nya Robertson from SMU

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

She has one year of eligibility remaining. She stands at 5-foot-7 and plays guard.

After a visit on April 12 for Tennessee football's Orange & White spring game, SMU transfer Nya Robertson has committed to the Lady Vols.

The Lady Vols have dipped into the transfer portal to get help at the guard position.

Robertson is coming off her first season with SMU. In the junior campaign, she produced 18.5 points per game on 32.5% shooting from the field and 31.2% on 3-pointers.

She also contributed three rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. This came in 27 games played and 25 starts.

As a result, she was named to the All-ACC Second Team.

Prior to her time at SMU, Robertson spent a pair of seasons at George Washington. As a sophomore, she recorded 16.2 points per game on 37% shooting from the field and 34.1% on 3-pointers.

That year, she also notched 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She started in 23 of her 28 appearances.

She earned A-10 Preseason All-Conference Second Team and A-10 All-Conference Third Team that season.

As a true freshman, Robertson played in 28 games and started one. She averaged 14.4 points on 35.9% field goal shooting and 34.2% shooting on threes. This mark led the team despite her being her first year of college ball.

She also contributed 2.3 rebounds and two assists per game. This resulted in her being named A-10 Sixth Woman of the Year and to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team.

Robertson was the No. 37 overall recruit and No. 8 guard entering the 2021 signing period according to Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. She was a part of the 2022 class.

She earned a pair of First-Team All-District honors and two Fort Worth Star Offensive MVP awards while playing at Boswell High School in Fort Worth, Texas.

She was the individual 6A 3-point leader for the State of Texas with 114 on the season in her senior campaign.

So far, Robertson is the only transfer to join the Lady Vols. The only departures are Avery Strickland and Favor Ayodele who both played sparing minutes as the season progressed.