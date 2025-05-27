The best regional moment of every Tennessee baseball run under Tony Vitello

The Tennessee dugout celebrates Zane Denton (44) after he hit a three-run home run to take the lead in the ninth inning during a NCAA baseball regional game between Tennessee and Clemson held at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee baseball gets its 2025 NCAA Tournament run started on Friday as it hosts another Knoxville Regional. The Vols are set to play their sixth NCAA Tournament under Tony Vitello with four regional wins already under their belts. Let's take a look back at the best moment of every regional UT has been in under Vitello.

2019: Vols get out of bases-loaded, ninth-inning jam with season on the line

In 2019, Tennessee was down to the bottom of the ninth, up one on Liberty. Both teams had already lost a game, making it an elimination matchup. With Redmond Walsh on the mound, the Flames loaded the bases and drew a hit-by-pitch to tie the game. With no outs, just one more run crossing would end the season a game short of the regional finals. Walsh would force a line out then inning-ending double play to force extra innings. Tennessee added one run in the 10th to secure the win.

2021: Drew Gilbert hits walk-off grand slam

In 2021, Tennessee was off to a rocky start. The Vols trailed Wright State at home by three in the ninth. Tennessee started to get the offense rolling with its back against the wall, though. UT loaded the bases for Drew Gilbert. After taking a hack and missing at strike one, Wright State hung a breaking ball that Gilbert clobbered. The walk-off grand slam needed each run to clinch the 9-8 victory. The Vols went on to make the first College World Series under Vitello in large thanks to not having to climb out of this early regional hole.

2022: Tennessee rallies in the ninth to beat Georgia Tech

Tennessee entered the 2022 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the country. After winning both the SEC regular season and tournament titles, the Vols had put together one of the best years in baseball history to this point. In the regionals, Tennessee went into the ninth inning against Georgia Tech behind 4-3, though. The Vols got two on base to start the inning before Jordan Beck roped a double to tie the game. He may or may not have signaled his excitement to the outfield, as well. With the bases loaded, Trey Lipscomb was hit by a pitch to score another run. Christian Moore and Evan Russell added RBI singles and Cortland Lawson produced a sac-fly to provide the necessary cushion to win. The following video is a breakdown of the inning, but it does use NSFW language.

2023: Zane Denton homers in the ninth to take the lead

On the road, Tennessee had its back against the wall in the ninth against Clemson. Down two runs, the Vols were down to their final out. After Moore singled to keep the game alive, Blake Burke also reached on an infield single. This brought up Zane Denton with the tying run on first. Denton uncorked a ball deep to left field to take the lead. This kept the game alive, but the Tigers did respond to tie the match in the ninth. Tennessee ultimately won in 14 innings thanks to a Hunter Ensley double. Ultimately, the Vols made another CWS run.

2024: Kaveres Tears gives Tennessee the lead in the regional finals