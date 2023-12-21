COMMIT ALERT: Tulane WR transfer Chris Brazzell picks Vols out of portal
Tennessee's run of transfer commitments continues as the Vols land wideout Chris Brazzell II.
The former Tulane star brings 6-foot-5 length on the outside and adds another perimeter receiving option in the passing game for quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Brazzell has three years of eligibility remaining.
After a redshirt season, Brazzell broke out in the Green Wave's offense, posting 44 receptions for 711 yards and five touchdowns. He was able to create a lot of big plays for Tulane, averaging 16 yards per catch and quickly became a favorite target of Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt.
He was ready for the big games on the schedule, as well. One of his most impressive games was against UTSA, where he posted five receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a match that decided who would face off against SMU in the conference championship.
In another major conference game against Memphis, he established himself as one of the top wideouts in the AAC as he hauled in three receptions for 103 yards.
His combination of an elite frame at 6-foot-5 and long arms gives him the ability to be an absolute weapon in contested catch opportunities. This gives Tennessee another physical presence on the outside.
Once he entered the transfer portal, Tennessee quickly entered the mix, making Brazzell a priority transfer target.
That has paid off now with the former Tulane star committing to the Vols where he has three years of eligibility remaining and will look to form a formidable connection with Iamaleava.
