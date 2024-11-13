Everything Josh Heupel, Kirby Smart said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers and head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs meet on the field after their game at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Tennessee and Georgia will take center stage in the SEC on Saturday. The No. 7 Vols (8-1, 5-1 SEC) and No. 12 Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2) will play in a virtual College Football Playoff game at Sanford Stadium in Athens (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) with a potential SEC Championship Game berth at stake. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Both teams enter the match up with some uncertainty. Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who didn't play in the second half of the Vols' 33-14 win over Mississippi State last week, is in concussion protocol this week but as practiced with the team, according to reports.

Georgia, meanwhile, is reeling after its second loss--a 28-10 defeat at Ole Miss after a stretch of offensive woes that now leave the Bulldogs with no room for error in their pursuit of a third national championship in four years. Ahead of the match up, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Georgia coach Kirby Smart made their weekly appearance on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday to preview the game and more. Here is everything they said.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel

Opening statement "Understand the quality of the football team that we're getting ready to go play. You look at what Kirby (Smart) has done there over his tenure. This football team, it's a typical Georgia team. Their line of scrimmages, they've got good skill players. Huge test for us as we go on the road down to Athens. We know it will be an elite environment. For us, we've got do the simple, ordinary things at a really high level. That starts with communication on both sides of the football. You know, special teams will be huge in this one, field position and how the game is played. I think third downs will be critical as well. "Defensively, we've got to be able to find a way to get off the field. Offensively, you know, ways to sustain drives. So, huge test but one we're looking forward to. We had a good start to the week as far as our preparation and we've got to continue that before Saturday night." On fans storming the field this season "I think one of the things that separates college football from so many other sports, is the passion. Not just of the fan bases, but you've got a lot of young people that are in school. They feel tied in to their university and obviously the alumni there, too in the stands. Obviously, the field-storming when you're the opponent or you're on the wrong side of the scoreboard, isn't as much fun as it is when you're on the right side of the scoreboard. But, I think it's just a unique part of this game and those are moments, memories that people will remember for a long time and there's a lot of build up to a game when something like that happens. There's a lot of circumstances that have got to be right." On how much Nico Iamaleava has been involved in practice "Nico (Iamaleava) has looked good here in the early part of the week. At this point in the week, I'll refer everybody to the availability report that comes out later tonight and everybody can wait with anticipation for that." On how the depth on defense has been able to sustain efficiency "I think it has a been a big part of sustaining and playing well at the end of football games, in the fourth quarter. It's been a part of our success as a defense throughout the course of the year, I think. One of the things that separates this league from others that I've been in, is just what you're facing every Saturday and the true physical nature of the game and what the collisions are like and what you take, week in and week out. The depth of your roster and how many guys you're able to play is a huge part of staying fresher, staying healthier and being better in the long term." On players that he would deem All-American worthy "For us, Dylan Sampson has put together a special year and somebody that is worthy of (being an All-American). In this league, you could go through a bunch of rosters really quickly and find what you've can say are the best in college football. Offensively, Cooper Mays and what he had done throughout the course of his year, but also what he has meant to us and what he has done this year. Defensively, we've got a host of guys who are playing really well. Jermod McCoy, Will Brooks. You can look at us up front, and there's a bunch of guys who, maybe because of our rotation, don't have as gaudy of stats, but they're impacting the game and have been elite." On if he understands SEC tie-breaker rules "I don't at this point. Not of my concern right now." On if he notices a lack of depth from Georgia on film "I think a couple of years ago, they were really unique. And I saw that because of how much they were splitting their reps on their entire defense. It's tilted a little bit more where a guy at a position is playing a little bit more than maybe what they were doing a couple of years ago. But you put on the tape of Georgia, defensively, their front looks like what a Georgia front always looks like. They move like they always move. Their linebackers are athletic, big, physical and they've got elite athletes on the back end. What you see on the video is a typical Georgia defense."

