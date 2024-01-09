COMMIT ALERT: Vols land transfer DB Jalen McMurray out of Temple
Tennessee has landed a third defensive back out of the transfer portal in this cycle.
The latest addition to the Vols is Temple cornerback Jalen McMurray.
He played three seasons with the Owls and has two years of eligibility remaining.
In three seasons with Temple, McMurray became a key piece of the Owls' defense. In his recent redshirt sophomore campaign, he was named to the preseason All-AAC Third Team before posting 24 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and breaking up four passes.
In his redshirt freshman season, he was named second-team All-Freshman by College Football News. He came up with an interception and forced two fumbles that year.
He will now join Jermod McCoy and Jakobe Thomas as incoming transfers to the secondary.
Out of high school, McMurray was given a two-star rating out of Washington D.C.
He was also recruited by Boston College, Liberty and Maryland among others.
