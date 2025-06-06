WATCH: Tennessee football WR Chris Brazzell II gets off-season work in

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) waves to the crowd after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA college football game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Heading into his second season with Tennessee football and fourth of college ball, wide receiver Chris Brazzell II is getting in off-season work. Margin Hooks, an instructor at 'Skys The Limit,' posted a video of Brazzell working out with him. Hooks claims on his Instagram to have worked with 28 high school All-Americans, six 5-star wide receivers, 11 college All-Americans, six NFL players and a Pro Bowler. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Brazzell is expected to take an increased role this season with the Vols. He's looked at as the veteran in the room with by far the most experience of anyone in the wide receiver room. This comes after he was one of Tennessee's starting outside receivers in his first year in Knoxville. In 13 games, he caught 29 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns. This was good for 2.2 receptions per game, 11.5 yards per catch and 25.6 yards per game. This included the clutch catch in the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama that proved to be the difference. Prior to his time with the Vols, Brazzell played two years at Tulane. There, he played in 13 games in his second season in 2023. He caught five touchdowns on 44 receptions for 711 yards. This included a long of 47 yards. As a true freshman, he played in two games and recorded one catch for 11 yards. Brazzell's younger brother, Colin Brazzell, is a defensive back for Tennessee entering his second season.