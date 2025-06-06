Lady Vols basketball listed in top 10 for highly-touted 2026 guard

Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell in the final minutes of the loss to Texas in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament on Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Birmingham, AL. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Kim Caldwell and Lady Vols basketball have made the top 10 cut for one of the top players in the 2026 class. Guard Jacy Abii announced her final 10 schools, as reported by Talia Goodman. Abii included Tennessee along with other heavy hitters UCLA, South Carolina, LSU, TCU, North Carolina, Duke, Texas, Notre Dame and UConn.

In On3's ratings for the 2026 class, Abii is the No. 7 player in the country and No. 3 small forward. She currently plays for Liberty in Frisco, Texas. This gives her the closest proximity to TCU of all her final schools listed. Abii will take three official visits in the near future according to Goodman's report. These are set for Duke, LSU and Tennessee. According to ESPNW, Abii is a five-star recruit. She is the No. 10 player in the cycle and No. 5 player listed as guard on the site.