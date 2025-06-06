Lady Vols basketball listed in top 10 for highly-touted 2026 guard

Kim Caldwell and Lady Vols basketball have made the top 10 cut for one of the top players in the 2026 class.
Guard Jacy Abii announced her final 10 schools, as reported by Talia Goodman.
Abii included Tennessee along with other heavy hitters UCLA, South Carolina, LSU, TCU, North Carolina, Duke, Texas, Notre Dame and UConn.
In On3's ratings for the 2026 class, Abii is the No. 7 player in the country and No. 3 small forward.
She currently plays for Liberty in Frisco, Texas. This gives her the closest proximity to TCU of all her final schools listed.
Abii will take three official visits in the near future according to Goodman's report. These are set for Duke, LSU and Tennessee.
According to ESPNW, Abii is a five-star recruit. She is the No. 10 player in the cycle and No. 5 player listed as guard on the site.
The Lady Vols are still looking for their first commitment of the 2026 cycle. However, Tennessee dominated Caldwell's first year on the trail with the program, landing the No. 2 class in the country according to ESPNW.
Mia Pauldo, a McDonald's All-American, led the group as the No. 9 overall recruit in the country. Other McDonald's All-Americans to commit to UT in the cycle were No. 17 Deniya Prawl and No. 20 Jaida Civil.
Prawl won the Chipotle Nationals national championship with IMG this season.
With the previous trio all five stars, UT also landed a pair of four-star recruits. This included Lauren Hurst, sister of Tennessee men's basketball's Grant Hurst, at No. 45 and twin sister of Mia Pauldo, Mya Pauldo, who ranks as the No. 57 player in the class.
